One-year-old undergoes bilateral lung transplant

Boy had bronchopulmonary dysplasia

Doctors at MGM Healthcare here have performed a bilateral lung transplant on Tuesday on a one-year-old boy from Chennai, who suffered from bronchopulmonary dysplasia, a chronic lung disease affecting newborns.

A statement by the hospital said the boy was probably one of the youngest patients to undergo a bilateral lung transplantation.

K.R. Balakrishnan, chairman, cardiac sciences, and director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support (HLTMCS) at the hospital, who led the 30-member team that performed the surgery, said it was a herculean task to perform a bilateral lung transplant for such a young child.

He said the patient had been diagnosed with bronchopulmonary dysplasia and was put on a ventilator since birth as his oxygen saturation was extremely low.

K.G. Suresh Rao, co-director, HLTMCS, at the hospital, said as the child’s lungs were not recovering, the doctors had to go for a bilateral lung transplantation.

After facing several challenges, the statement said the child received a pair of lungs from a brain-dead paediatric patient.

“This is one of the youngest children on whom we have done a lung transplant. The child is stable in the intensive care unit at the moment,” he said.

Taking care of the child who was on ventilator support since birth and the successful transplantation was a testimony to the sincerity and skill of the nurses at the hospital, he added.