Chennai

One-year-old girl falls from balcony, dies

The child’s mother was trying to feed her

A one-year-old child died on Saturday after she slipped from her mother’s hand and fell from the balcony of their house on the third floor of a building in Kondithope.

Arun, a resident of Saravanamudali Street, Kondithope, runs a garment shop and is married to Jayashree. The couple had a daughter, Bhumi. On Saturday, Ms. Jayashree was standing on the balcony, trying to feed the child. Bhumi suddenly moved, and slipped and fell from the balcony. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

