One-year-old boy drowns in a bucket near Avadi

January 24, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled bucket near Avadi on Wednesday. The Avadi Tank Factory police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a couple, Murali and Gangammal, were residing in J.J. Nagar of Moorai, near Avadi, with their child Jeevanandam. On Wednesday, as Murali, an autorickshaw driver left for work, his wife Gangammal who was feeling unwell fell asleep.

The boy, Jeevanandam, while playing near his mother entered the bathroom, fell into the water-filled bucket and drowned. Gangammal, on waking up started searching for Jeevanandam and found him lifeless in the bathroom. With the help of neighbours, she rushed him to a primary health care centre in the village where the boy was declared brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.