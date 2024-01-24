ADVERTISEMENT

One-year-old boy drowns in a bucket near Avadi

January 24, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled bucket near Avadi on Wednesday. The Avadi Tank Factory police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a couple, Murali and Gangammal, were residing in J.J. Nagar of Moorai, near Avadi, with their child Jeevanandam. On Wednesday, as Murali, an autorickshaw driver left for work, his wife Gangammal who was feeling unwell fell asleep.

The boy, Jeevanandam, while playing near his mother entered the bathroom, fell into the water-filled bucket and drowned. Gangammal, on waking up started searching for Jeevanandam and found him lifeless in the bathroom. With the help of neighbours, she rushed him to a primary health care centre in the village where the boy was declared brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US