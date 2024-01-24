GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One-year-old boy drowns in a bucket near Avadi

January 24, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled bucket near Avadi on Wednesday. The Avadi Tank Factory police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a couple, Murali and Gangammal, were residing in J.J. Nagar of Moorai, near Avadi, with their child Jeevanandam. On Wednesday, as Murali, an autorickshaw driver left for work, his wife Gangammal who was feeling unwell fell asleep.

The boy, Jeevanandam, while playing near his mother entered the bathroom, fell into the water-filled bucket and drowned. Gangammal, on waking up started searching for Jeevanandam and found him lifeless in the bathroom. With the help of neighbours, she rushed him to a primary health care centre in the village where the boy was declared brought dead.

