One worker dies, others feared trapped in Kancheepuram quarry after stones cave in

One worker died and a few others are feared trapped, after crushed stones caved inside a stone quarry in Kancheepuram district on Thursday morning. A few vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
According to police, the stone quarry is a private one, functioning in Madhur Village near Tirumukoodal in Kancheepuram district. On Thursday morning, workers started breaking stones inside the quarry, when all of a sudden, a pile of heaped up stones caved in.
“As of now we have found that one person has died and a few JCBs have been damaged in the accident. We are still removing the debris to find out if any other workers have been trapped. The victim’s body was retrieved from the debris by his co-workers,” said a senior police officer.
The police have detained one person for inquiries. “We are investigating to see if it is a legal quarry and to check if safety norms were violated,” the officer said.
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel have also rushed to the spot and are carrying out rescue work and searching to see if any other workers are trapped. “One more worker was critically injured and has been taken to the hospital. We are yet to get details about his condition,” said a police officer.
