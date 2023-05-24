ADVERTISEMENT

One worker dead and another injured in ceiling collapse in Selaiyur

May 24, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The workers were involved in the renovation of a house on Karnam street in the locality

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old migrant worker who was hired for renovation work at a house in Selaiyur died after a portion of the concrete ceiling fell on him on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the accident.

Police identified the victim as Beskar, from Uttar Pradesh, and the injured as Omkar, 30. They said the accident occurred in a two-storey residential building on Karnam street in Selaiyur belonging to one Lakshmi. She had engaged a contractor for lifting the house using hydraulic machines. The renovation work has been going on for a month.

When the construction labourers were assisting in the lifting, a portion of the ceiling collapsed and fell on the side. Beskar and Omkar, who were working there, were caught under the debris.

The Selaiyur police, upon getting the information, reached the spot with the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services personnel. After removing the debris, the personnel retrieved the trapped men. However, a 108 ambulance crew declared Beskar died on the spot and Mr. Omkar was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

