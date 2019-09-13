One-way traffic on RBI subway from tomorrow

The traffic police are set to implement one-way traffic flow on the subway near the Reserve Bank of India from Saturday.

The existing steel girders on the railway tracks over the RBI subway have to be replaced due to safety concerns. The work is proposed to be done in two phases by the Southern Railway. During the execution of the work, there is a need for maintenance of one-way traffic under the RBI subway, said a press release from the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Hence, the following traffic arrangements will come into operation from Saturday, till the completion of work. There is no change in the route of vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai towards Parrys Corner via Rajaji Salai-Secretariat-RBI subway.

Diversions

Vehicles coming from the Royapuram Bridge, Rajaji Salai towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed towards the RBI subway (towards War Memorial). Instead, they will be diverted at the Rajaji Salai and Parrys Corner to RBI subway service road- NFS road- R.A Mandram- Muthuswamy Salai- Muthuswamy Point- Muthuswamy Bridge- Wallajah Point- Flagstaff Road- War Memorial- Kamarajar Salai, to reach their destinations.