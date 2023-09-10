One thing that stands out for me about Chennai is always cricket

September 10, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

South African Cricket Coach

Jonty Rhodes

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

Well, my fondest memory of Chennai is certainly not coming to an IPL game as a coach when M.S. Dhoni is captaining a fantastic CSK side! The whole stadium is yellow and it is very intimidating as an opposition. As a cricket and MSD fan, however, it is the most incredible experience to go to Chepauk, sit and hear the noise! I have obviously spent a lot of time in Chennai, up and down the coast, and one thing that stands out for me is always the cricket! The sport has always been strong here.

Tell us about the sports scene in Chennai

Chennai is seen as a sporting hub. I have been coming back as a surfer for a long time, to beaches in Mahabs, Pondicherry and Kovalam. I have always been associated with sport in Chennai and one sport that is not very commonly known or recognised is surfing. Surfing here has been very close to my heart. It has been great to show and experience something different, to the wonderful surfing culture.

What quality of Chennai do you love the most?

The diversity within States in India is something that blows my mind. In Tamil Nadu, it is incredible. Everytime I come down to Chennai, which is one of my favourite places to surf — the small pockets of surfing which have grown out of nothing are fascinating. The people here always have a smile on their face. I have learnt the importance of community and the feeling of supporting each other from surfing here.