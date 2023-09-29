One person killed as roof of a petrol bunk collapses in Saidapet

September 29, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

The incident occurred at an oil agency on East Jones Road around 7.15 p.m. leaving six others injured

The canopy roofing of a petrol bunk collapsed in Saidapet on Friday evening in which a staff member died.

According to the police, the mishap occurred at Ashwini oil agency on East Jones Road around 7.15 p.m. Since it was raining, there were a few motorists and staff members in the bunk at the time of occurrence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-pillar concrete structure held the canopy roofing made of tin sheets and aluminium materials, the police said. As the roof collapsed suddenly, many were caught under it. Those who escaped alerted the police and fire control rooms and sought assistance. On receiving information, a police patrol team immediately rushed to the spot.

A senior police officer said, “Initially it was challenging to rescue the people caught under the collapsed roof. Later, we managed to rescue them one by one.” “Our personnel reached the spot after receiving the information and rescued at least four, Robin Castro, District Fire Officer, South, said.”

After cordoning off the road and the bunk, policemen and fire fighters swung into rescue work. With the help of earthmovers, fire services personnel broke the roofing and lifted it partially to rescue those caught beneath it. They were rushed to Government Hospitals in Saidapet, Guindy and Royapettah. The vehicles were found damaged.

A staff member of the fuel station who witnessed the incident said, “There was lightning and heavy rain. Several motorists had also taken shelter under the roof to avoid the downpour. Suddenly the roof fell off from the concrete structure trapping all of them under it.”

Seven persons were injured in the incident. Of them, Kandasamy, 56, a staff of the bunk died without responding to the treatment at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Deputy Mayor of Chennai Corporation M.Mageshkumar visited the spot.

Mr. Mageshkumar told The Hindu, “So far, seven persons were found injured and one of them died in the hospital. The incident occurred due to weak roofing. The stability of the roofing is questionable. We will ask the officials to visit all petrol bunks in the city and ascertain the stability of the structure and roofing.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.