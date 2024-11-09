One person held for cheating travel agent of ₹17 lakh

The R.K. Nagar police on Friday arrested a woman on the charges of cheating a travel agent to the tune of ₹17 lakh.

According to the police, Shahul Hameed of Nethaji Nagar in Tondiarpet had been running a travel agency. Nainar Mohammed of Karaikudi, an acquaintance of Mr. Hameed, promised to arrange a Hajj pilgrimage for a group for low cost. After arranging the pilgrimage for the first batch, Mr. Hameed approached Nainar Mohammed with another batch of 36 pilgrims. He also transferred ₹17 lakh to the bank account of Sindhoos Banu, wife of Nainar Mohammed.

After the first batch complained about the poor quality of service on their trip, Mr. Hameed demanded Nainar Mohammed to return the money, which the latter refused. Based on a complaint from Mr. Hameed, the police registered a case and arrested Sindhoos Banu on Friday. She was remanded in judicial custody. The police are searching for Nainar Mohammed.