One person detained in connection with woman found dead in Egmore railway station

March 21, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Egmore Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday detained a 50-year-old man in connection with the death of a 40-year-old woman who was reportedly ended her life in the retiring room of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the Egmore railway station. The unidentified woman, who was suffering from a mental illness, was found dead on March 15.

A senior GRP official said the woman whose identity was yet to be ascertained was found dead in the room, which had remained vacant, on March 15. Based on the complaint lodged by the RPF, the Egmore GRP filed a case. During the investigation, they found CCTV camera footage showing the woman roaming railway station last week. On the day of the incident, she was seen with a man, who was identified as P. Karuppiah of Tiruchi, who worked at a tea shop in Sanatorium, and detained him.

The Egmore GRP police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)


