ADVERTISEMENT

One person arrested in Kodungaiyur robbery case

December 24, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

Two businessmen from Andhra Pradesh were waylaid by a gang of five persons and robbed of ₹68 lakh on December 15 in Kodungaiyur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur police has arrested a driver, who was part of a gang that robbed two Andhra Pradesh-based jewellery of ₹68 lakh, after posing as Income Tax officers, in the city.

The police said L. Viswanathan, 42, runs a jewellery showroom in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and used to send his staff to procure gold in bulk in Sowcarpet for sale at his showroom.

On December 15, he sent his staff Alikhan and Suhani with ₹68 lakh by bus. They got down from the bus in Madhavaram bus terminus next morning and were travelling in an autorickshaw on Gandhi Street, Kodungaiyur. They were waylaid by a gang of five who came in a car and introduced themselves as Income Tax officers. They took Alikhan in their car and released him after robbing him of the money they had on the bag. Viswanathan lodged a complaint with the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police arrested Venkata Narasimha Rao, 31, driver of the car which was used by the accused and recovered ₹7 lakh from him. The police said efforts were on to trace the other accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US