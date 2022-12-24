One person arrested in Kodungaiyur robbery case

December 24, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

The Kodungaiyur police has arrested a driver, who was part of a gang that robbed two Andhra Pradesh-based jewellery of ₹68 lakh, after posing as Income Tax officers, in the city.

The police said L. Viswanathan, 42, runs a jewellery showroom in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and used to send his staff to procure gold in bulk in Sowcarpet for sale at his showroom.

On December 15, he sent his staff Alikhan and Suhani with ₹68 lakh by bus. They got down from the bus in Madhavaram bus terminus next morning and were travelling in an autorickshaw on Gandhi Street, Kodungaiyur. They were waylaid by a gang of five who came in a car and introduced themselves as Income Tax officers. They took Alikhan in their car and released him after robbing him of the money they had on the bag. Viswanathan lodged a complaint with the police.

The police arrested Venkata Narasimha Rao, 31, driver of the car which was used by the accused and recovered ₹7 lakh from him. The police said efforts were on to trace the other accused.