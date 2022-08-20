One person arrested for chopping teak trees near Tirupattur

Five-member team seizes two-wheeler, cutting machines, ropes, torch lights and batteries

A 32-year-old man was arrested for cutting two teak trees into five logs that weighed around one tonne in Kambukudi reserve land near Andiyappanur reserve forest (RF) in Natrampalli near Tirupattur. Two of his accomplices fled the spot.

Forest officials said that a two-wheeler, cutting machines, ropes, torch lights and batteries were seized from him. It was based on an alert that a five-member team of forest officials were patrolling a thickly-wooded area along Jawadhu Hills. The team heard wood cutting noise inside the reserve land, a prohibited area, around 7.30 p.m. on Friday. They were cutting the 40-foot-tall trees into logs of various sizes.

However, they did not notice the forest team, who rounded them up. Two managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the logs. The main accused, K. Kamaraj, a farmer in Kambukudi tribal hamlet, was nabbed by the officials . “Most tribal people are forest-friendly, as they help in conservation. They also alert on any suspicious activities in the reserve areas,” Prabhu, Forest Range Officer, Natrampalli Range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that Kamaraj and his two relatives from neighbouring hamlets, used to visit the reserve land regularly during their travel along the forest fringes. During such visits, they identified the teak trees. Taking advantage of less surveillance especially by forest staff, they decided to cut two of them. They cut the tree into different sizes for easy transport, especially by two-wheelers and also not get detected at the police check-posts. Cases were filed against him. A hunt has been launched to nab the other two. Officials said that Natrampalli has three pockets of reserve lands, each spread over 1,000 hectares along Jawadhu Hills. Trees like red sanders, teak, tamarind, mango, and other fruit bearing trees have been grown since the early 1980s.