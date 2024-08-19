GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One of the key systems in Chennai Metro Rail network down for a brief period

Published - August 19, 2024 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metro Rail system encountered a glitch and the direct train services between Chennai airport and Chennai Central were stopped for a short period. Train services also suffered delays for nearly an hour and half, with each train running behind schedule by about 10 minutes, sources said.

Around 12.30 p.m. the staff found that the telecommunication system wasn’t working and this had an impact on the signalling system too.

“At the Operation Control Centre (OCC) from where the entire 54 km network of phase I and phase I extension is tracked and overseen, we spent some tense moments as we couldn’t the position of all the trains and their path. Also, we couldn’t speak with the train operator and the station controller since this system was down. We had to call the latter through the landline and begin coordination,” a staff said. Subsequently, the station controllers in seven stations had to manually key in the train’s next destination and communicate with the train operators, he added.

One of the equipment within the telecommunication system developed a snag as it was installed many years back. Since telecommunication serves as a backbone and it was down due this glitch, the services were affected for sometime, an official said.

On Sunday, Chennai Metro Rail witnesses about 1.8 lakh to 1.9 lakh travellers, and this is much lesser than weekdays. Despite this, some of the stations like Chennai Central had huge crowd since people had to wait for trains for quite sometime. If the technical issue had occurred on Monday, thousands of commuters would have had a tough time, sources said.

“Due to a technical issue, direct Metro Train services between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport in the Green Line is suspended temporarily. The technical issue will be resolved shortly. However train services from Wimco Nagar Depot to Airport and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central to St. Thomas Mount are running normally. CMRL regrets the inconvenience caused,” Chennai Metro Rail said, in a statement.

The issue was rectified around 2 p.m. and services continued as usual.

