There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,337 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,170 persons having been discharged, the district has four active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

Ranipet also reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,949.

In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case has been reported. Out of these, 66,131 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at two.

However, no new cases have been reported in Tirupattur.