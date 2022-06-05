June 05, 2022 23:03 IST

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,329 on Sunday. With a total of 56,162 persons having been discharged, the district has four active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

Ranipet also reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,938.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, no new cases have been reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.