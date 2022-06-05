One new COVID-19 infection in Vellore
There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,329 on Sunday. With a total of 56,162 persons having been discharged, the district has four active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.
Ranipet also reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,938.
However, no new cases have been reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.