Chennai

One new COVID-19 infection in Vellore

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,329 on Sunday. With a total of 56,162 persons having been discharged, the district has four active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163. 

Ranipet also reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,938.

However, no new cases have been reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2022 11:04:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/one-new-covid-19-infectionin-vellore/article65497721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY