One new COVID-19 case in Vellore

One fresh COVID-19 case has been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,357 on Monday. While a total of 56,173 persons having been discharged, there were 21 active cases. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet reported seven fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,989. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases going up to 35,743.

In Tiruvannamalai, four fresh cases have been reported and the total number of cases stands at 66,834. Out of this, 66,133 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 16.