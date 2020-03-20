One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

20 March 2020

39 persons in isolation wards across State

A third person has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu. The patient, a 21-year-old student who had returned from Dublin, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after having been admitted to the isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the student arrived in Chennai on March 17 and underwent screening, following which he was placed under home quarantine. He developed symptoms on March 18 and reported himself to RGGGH. He was admitted to the isolation ward, and his nasal and throat swabs were taken for testing. The samples returned positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Minister tweeted that the patient’s condition was stable. Contact tracing for the student is under way.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old, who had travelled from Delhi to Chennai on the Tamil Nadu Express, had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently undergoing treatment at RGGGH. In an overnight exercise, the department traced 41 of his contacts, including seven close contacts — persons who stayed with him. The seven have been quarantined at the Institute if Public Health, Poonamallee. The remaining 34 persons, with whom he came in contact, have been placed under home quarantine.

The Minister maintained that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in the State.

“If any passenger travelling from an affected country arrives at the airport with symptoms, he/she is shifted to the isolation ward in a dedicated ambulance. If the passenger does not have symptoms, we quarantine them at the Institute of Public Health in Poonamallee, considering that they could be carriers,” he told reporters after inspecting the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The hospital has 31 beds in the isolation ward and a fever clinic. Efforts are on to establish a testing facility there.

As per a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 39 persons were in isolation wards in government medical college hospitals and 3,481 under home quarantine. At 1,135, Chennai has the highest number of those under quarantine.

A total of 1,94,236 passengers have been screened till date at the four airports in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore. The total number of samples lifted till now is 320. While 234 samples have already been processed, 84 samples are under process and two are in transit.