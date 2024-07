The police have arrested another suspect in BSP leader K. Armstrong murder case.

A special team of police has arrested Siva, 35, of Manali, an advocate. The police recovered ₹9 lakh from his house.

According to sources, Siva is suspected to have been in touch with other suspects.

So far, the police have arrested more than 15 suspects in connection with the murder.

