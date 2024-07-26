GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more person arrested in BSP leader murder case

Published - July 26, 2024 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested one more suspect in connection with the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong.

On July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang in Perambur. The police soon arrested 11 suspects, including key suspect ‘Ponnai’ Balu. Subsequently, the police also arrested six others, including two women and expelled AIADMK functionary Malarkodi and expelled BJP functionary Anjalai.

Further investigation led by the special team to the arrest of another suspect, who has been identified as T. Pradeep, 28 who lived near the scene of the crime. The police added that he is a relative of Ponnai Balu and kept the gang informed about Armstrong’s movement. So far, the police have arrested 18 suspects in the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.