One more person arrested in BSP leader murder case

The police on Friday arrested one more suspect in connection with the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong.

On July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang in Perambur. The police soon arrested 11 suspects, including key suspect ‘Ponnai’ Balu. Subsequently, the police also arrested six others, including two women and expelled AIADMK functionary Malarkodi and expelled BJP functionary Anjalai.

Further investigation led by the special team to the arrest of another suspect, who has been identified as T. Pradeep, 28 who lived near the scene of the crime. The police added that he is a relative of Ponnai Balu and kept the gang informed about Armstrong’s movement. So far, the police have arrested 18 suspects in the case.