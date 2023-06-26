One more old architectural structure in Chennai to be restored to its original state

June 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to restore one more iconic structure in Chennai — the 119-year-old administrative building of the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery.

The two-storey red building on Vepery High Road was constructed in Indo-Saracenic style by Masilamony Mudaliar in 1904, according to records available with the PWD. The major central block has two small wings attached to it through an arcaded bridge on the first floor.

Spread over an area of 28,051 sq. ft., stonework and roof of the building have suffered extensive damage. Officials said the building had elaborate stonework over the pointed arches and animal figures decorate the panels on the façade of the central block. There are plans to replace damaged stones on the arches and pillars. “We are identifying a locality in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh and in Tamil Nadu to source material that match the original pink stones,” said an official. Minor repairs in brickwork would be taken up.

Moreover, top layer of Madras Terrace roof, which was leaking, would be replaced with pressed tiles for better weather proofing. Besides re-plastering the ceiling and interior walls, the damaged portions of the floor would be replaced, said S. Manikandan, executive engineer, building centre and conservation division, a wing of the PWD.

The slope sunshade on the terrace would be repaired or even replaced, if needed. The doors and windows made of teakwood would be checked. Preliminary work was in progress for barricading the work site and forming the lime mortar pits without disturbing the daily operation in the building. Though minor maintenance work may have been done in the past, this would be a comprehensive work executed in many years, the officials said.

The ₹4.64-crore project would be completed within 18 months.

The PWD has called for tender to implement similar restoration work in the red brick building of the Archives and Historical Research heritage building, constructed in 1909, at Egmore at a cost of ₹8.52 crore.

