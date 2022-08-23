One more nabbed in Fedbank robbery case

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 23, 2022 19:10 IST

One more accused was nabbed in connection with the Fedbank robbery last week.

The accused has been identified as Gabriel, 28, of Villivakkam, who was a friend of prime accused Murugan, and allegedly facilitated the buying of a bike for one of the accused.

In the afternoon of August 13, three men barged into the branch in Arumbakkam and decamped with 31.7 kg of gold jewellery after keeping two staff – manager Suresh and Vijayalakshmi – in a strongroom and tying up the security guard in the second floor of the building.

Last week, the police arrested seven persons, including Murugan, an employee of Fedbank, his five associates – Santhosh, Balaji, Surya Prakash, Senthil Kumaran, Srivastava and suspended inspector Amalraj – besides recovering all the looted gold from them.

