One more held stealing data from private medical billing company

February 15, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

So far, three suspects have been apprehended in the case. The police have launched a search for two others

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime wing of the Avadi City Police on Wednesday arrested an ex-employee of a medical billing company, who was part of a gang that stole confidential data from the company.

The police said B. Jaibalaji, of Thirumullaivoyal, had been running Med-Pro Healthcare Services in Ambattur and other places since 2008.

Data theft

He alleged that Umar Sabbir Bazaz, who was a sales manager at the firm, C. Senthilkumar, a client coordinator, and a few other employees resigned one after the other. Subsequently, they started a company called M-Carepro Health Services.

According to Mr. Jaibalaji, they had downloaded confidential information from his firm without authorisation and used it for wrongful gain by starting their company. This also caused losses to his firm, he alleged.

The police registered a case based on his complaint and investigated. Glen Joseph Sullivan and Karthik, ex-employees of Mr. Jaibalaji’s firm, were arrested in the previous months. The police arrested K. Rajender, 33, another ex-employee, on Wednesday and are searching for two others, the police said.

