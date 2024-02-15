GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more held stealing data from private medical billing company

So far, three suspects have been apprehended in the case. The police have launched a search for two others

February 15, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime wing of the Avadi City Police on Wednesday arrested an ex-employee of a medical billing company, who was part of a gang that stole confidential data from the company.

The police said B. Jaibalaji, of Thirumullaivoyal, had been running Med-Pro Healthcare Services in Ambattur and other places since 2008.

Data theft

He alleged that Umar Sabbir Bazaz, who was a sales manager at the firm, C. Senthilkumar, a client coordinator, and a few other employees resigned one after the other. Subsequently, they started a company called M-Carepro Health Services.

According to Mr. Jaibalaji, they had downloaded confidential information from his firm without authorisation and used it for wrongful gain by starting their company. This also caused losses to his firm, he alleged.

The police registered a case based on his complaint and investigated. Glen Joseph Sullivan and Karthik, ex-employees of Mr. Jaibalaji’s firm, were arrested in the previous months. The police arrested K. Rajender, 33, another ex-employee, on Wednesday and are searching for two others, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.