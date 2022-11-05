One more dead in Chennai wall collapse incident, toll rises to 2

The first floor of a poorly-maintained building collapsed in Mint Street, Sowcarpet, on Friday | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

One more person, injured in a building collapse in Mint Street, Sowcarpet on Friday, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday. The man was identified as S. Shankar, 34 a resident of Perumbakkam, who had been employed as a carpenter.

On Friday evening, the first floor of an old building, which was poorly maintained, suddenly collapsed following incessant rains for the past three days. The floor fell on the people standing near the building.

The building was only partially used and is currently under litigation, said police.

A woman, U. Kankudevi, 61, a resident of Sowcarpet who was running a flower shop died on the spot after debris fell on her on Friday. Three others who were near the building injured, one of whom was Shankar, who succumbed on Saturday without responding to treatment. The other injured persons are S. Saravanan, 34 from Madhavaram and S. Sivakumar, 32 from Vyasarpadi.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from High Court and Esplanade reached the spot and removed the debris. The injured were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Elephant Gate Police have registered a case and are investigating.