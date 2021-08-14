One more cluster in Sholinganallur

23 persons test positive in an apartment; local containment measures taken

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified a cluster with 23 COVID-19 cases in an apartment in Sholinganallur.

A total of 398 samples were taken from residents for testing after two index cases were reported in the complex after the infected persons returned from a visit to the hospital in Adyar and a shop in Sowcarpet.

Seventeen residents have been isolated at home. Five have been admitted in COVID Care Centre and one resident has been admitted in the hospital. Eleven residents, who tested positive, have been fully vaccinated. Four residents, who tested positive, have taken only one dose of vaccine. Eight residents have not been vaccinated.

Six children have tested positive for SARS CoV-2 in the apartment.

All of them have been isolated at home.

The State government has asked the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner to do micro containment and intensify campaign on masks. In a message to Collectors and Corporation Commissioner, the State government has directed the officials to be strict in enforcing COVID-19 safety norms in public spaces.

Officials said the “cases have not been coming down further after the relaxation” in Chennai and neighbouring three districts, Thanjavur and delta districts and Coimbatore and surrounding areas.