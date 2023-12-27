One more Chennai police constable involved in smuggling of red sanders; A.P. police launch hunt to nab suspect 

December 27, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special team of police from Andhra Pradesh has launched a hunt to nab a police constable from Tamil Nadu, who is allegedly involved in the smuggling of red sanders from forests of A.P., to Chennai.

Only last week, a head constable of Chennai police, along with 14 others, was arrested by the A.P. police when they attempted to transport felled red sanders from A.P. to T.N. They were trying to smuggle a rare variety of red sanders from the forest. The police seized three tonnes of red sanders, two cars and one goods van from them. The special team of police had learnt, after an interrogation, that one of the arrested man was a head constable, identified as B. Chandrasekar, 45, a native of Sivaganga district, who was working as a driver to the crime inspector at the Chintadripet police station. Subsequently, the city police placed him under suspension.

Following the confession of Chandrasekar and the other suspects, the police found that one more constable was involved in the offence. Sources said the suspect identified as Govindarajan, works as a constable attached to the Kasimedu police station. A.P. police officers are camping in the city and have fanned out, in a search to nab him.

