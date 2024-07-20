One more beach cleaning machine for Chennai Corporation

The trial of a new beach cleaning machine, valued at ₹1 crore, commenced at Besant Nagar Beach recently.

The machine, aimed at cleaning Besant Nagar and Elliots Beach under the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, was procured under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme — ₹66.36 lakh was given by the government and ₹34.18 lakh mobilised through corporate contribution.

So far, the cleaning operations were undertaken with eight machines — five at Marina Beach, two at Besant Nagar Beach, and one at Palavakkam Beach. According to the Mechanical Department, these machines were deployed depending on the needs of the respective zones, based on requests from assistant engineers.

In the last three years, administrative approval has been granted for 613 projects worth ₹100.97 crore, funded both by the government and the public under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. Of these, 532 projects worth ₹49.24 crore have been completed, with the remaining projects still in progress.

The ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme includes various activities such as renovation of waterbodies, playgrounds, and school buildings, construction of additional classrooms, improving basic facilities, and developing community halls and parks. It also involves providing battery-operated cleaning vehicles, beach cleaning machines, bobcats, and other vehicles.

Under this scheme, if public, social welfare organisations, companies, and resident welfare associations contribute one part of the funds, the government provides an additional two parts, facilitating the implementation of special projects recommended by the public.