Chennai

One more arrested in the murder of Thousand Lights resident

The Egmore police have arrested one more person for the murder of Moha alias Mohan of Thousand Lights. The 27-year-old man, who was on the run, was arrested on Monday. The 23-year-old victim, a resident of Sudhandhira Nagar, was murdered on Sunday by a six-member gang.

An official of the Egmore police station said Naresh of Ayyasamy Street, Pudupet, was arrested from a hideout in the locality based on a tip-off. The police also seized four knives and two iron rods used for the murder and two bikes. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison, he added.

The Egmore police had earlier arrested Vikram, Vignesh, Venkatesh and Vasikaran, all from Pudupet, and a 17-year-old juvenile, who was admitted to a government boys observation home.


