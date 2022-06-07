One more arrested in the murder of Thousand Lights resident

Earlier, the police apprehended 5 persons, including a juvenile, involved in the crime

Earlier, the police apprehended 5 persons, including a juvenile, involved in the crime

The Egmore police have arrested one more person for the murder of Moha alias Mohan of Thousand Lights. The 27-year-old man, who was on the run, was arrested on Monday. The 23-year-old victim, a resident of Sudhandhira Nagar, was murdered on Sunday by a six-member gang.

An official of the Egmore police station said Naresh of Ayyasamy Street, Pudupet, was arrested from a hideout in the locality based on a tip-off. The police also seized four knives and two iron rods used for the murder and two bikes. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison, he added.

The Egmore police had earlier arrested Vikram, Vignesh, Venkatesh and Vasikaran, all from Pudupet, and a 17-year-old juvenile, who was admitted to a government boys observation home.