Chennai

One more arrested for swindling funds from logistics firm in Chennai  

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) division of the Central Crime Branch has arrested an accused who had been absconding since 2020 after swindling ₹5 crore from a private logistics firm where he was working. 

Amar Rahman, who runs Reach Logistics Pvt. Ltd. in Aminjikarai, had employed Karthik and Kalil Rahman in the accounts department of the firm. Soon, the two were promoted as director and human resources manager. They were also made authorised signatories to the cheques in the absence of the employer. When Amar Rahman went abroad, Karthik and Kalil Rahman allegedly misused their powers and transferred ₹5 crore to their bank accounts and fudged the accounts of the company.

The crime came to light when the accounts were audited. Amar Rahman lodged a complaint against the two in 2020.  Karthik was arrested by the police while Kalil Rahman was reported to be absconding.

A special team of the police, led by inspector V. Revathi, took up the investigation of the case and arrested Kalil Rahman from a house in Broadway.

