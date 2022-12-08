One more accused arrested in ₹500-crore deposit fraud case

December 08, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Economic Offences CID has arrested one more key accused in connection with a major financial fraud allegedly committed by Hijau Associates, a financial firm which collected deposits totalling ₹500 crore from nearly 4,500 depositors and cheated them.

The Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, had registered a case against Hijau Associates Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, its directors and some others on November 15. It was found prima facie that Hijau Associates Pvt. Ltd. has collected deposits from the public with a false promise of giving 15% monthly interest. But the company failed to repay the monthly interest as well as the principal amount to its depositors, said the police.

The Economic Offences Wing had arrested D. Nehru, 49, of Periyar Nagar last month and now it had arrested G. Manikandan, 51, of Kodambakkam.

The police said about 4,500 depositors had lodged complaints against Hijau and its sister concerns such as SG Agro Products, Aruvi Agro Products, Sai Lakshmi Enterprises, Ram Agro Products and RMK Bros.

Searches were conducted at 32 places, including offices and residences of the directors of the firm, including S. Alexander, managing director, and Soundararajan, director. During the search, digital and material evidence were collected.

