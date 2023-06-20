ADVERTISEMENT

One month program for civil engineers launched by CREDAI

June 20, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

According to a press release, the programme recently commenced its first batch in Chennai. The programme spans a period of one month. The first batch of civil engineering students received guidance and insights from industry leaders

The Hindu Bureau

CREDAI Chennai and the Indian Concrete Institute Chennai Centre have launched a residential building construction programme that is aimed at empowering civil engineering students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

According to a press release, the programme recently commenced its first batch in Chennai. The programme spans a period of one month. The first batch of civil engineering students received guidance and insights from industry leaders.

The sessions are tailored to deliver practical insights and hands-on experience that will prove invaluable in the participants’ entrepreneurial endeavours. A major highlight of the programme is the certification awarded by primary industrial bodies upon completion. This recognition will enhance the professional credentials of participants and open doors to wider opportunities within the industry. The programme offers comprehensive guidance on starting an entrepreneurial venture and facilitates access to a vast industry network that can provide invaluable support and mentorship.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Sivagurunathan, president of CREDAI Chennai, said the goal is to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping participants with the necessary skills, knowledge, and industry exposure to thrive as entrepreneurs in the construction sector.

“We aim to inspire the next generation of civil engineers to think beyond traditional career paths and empower them to shape the future of the construction sector and contribute to the overall development of our nation,” he said.

Academic institutions with civil engineering departments are encouraged to share details about the ‘Residential Building Construction Programme for Entrepreneurship’ with their students, offering them an outstanding chance to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US