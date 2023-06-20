One month program for civil engineers launched by CREDAI

June 20, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

CREDAI Chennai and the Indian Concrete Institute Chennai Centre have launched a residential building construction programme that is aimed at empowering civil engineering students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

According to a press release, the programme recently commenced its first batch in Chennai. The programme spans a period of one month. The first batch of civil engineering students received guidance and insights from industry leaders.

The sessions are tailored to deliver practical insights and hands-on experience that will prove invaluable in the participants’ entrepreneurial endeavours. A major highlight of the programme is the certification awarded by primary industrial bodies upon completion. This recognition will enhance the professional credentials of participants and open doors to wider opportunities within the industry. The programme offers comprehensive guidance on starting an entrepreneurial venture and facilitates access to a vast industry network that can provide invaluable support and mentorship.

S. Sivagurunathan, president of CREDAI Chennai, said the goal is to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping participants with the necessary skills, knowledge, and industry exposure to thrive as entrepreneurs in the construction sector.

“We aim to inspire the next generation of civil engineers to think beyond traditional career paths and empower them to shape the future of the construction sector and contribute to the overall development of our nation,” he said.

Academic institutions with civil engineering departments are encouraged to share details about the ‘Residential Building Construction Programme for Entrepreneurship’ with their students, offering them an outstanding chance to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations, the release said.

