One-month old female child abandoned in garbage bin rescued in Saidapet 

Published - September 07, 2024 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An one-month old female baby which was thrown in a garbage bin has been rescued in Saidapet and police are looking for the mother who abandoned the child through CCTV footage.

At Fourth Main road of CIT Nagar, Saidapet, the cry of a baby was heard from one of the garbage bins on the roadside. Police said one of the public, S. Perumal, 40, who runs a roadside mechanic shop, heard the cries and looked inside the bin. He found the baby, dressed properly, crying in one of the bins. He quickly rescued her and alerted the police.

Following the alert, the Saidapet police rushed the baby to a hospital for medical examination. The child was handed to a shelter home in T.Nagar. Saidapet police registered a case and collected CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the person who abandoned the baby in the bin

A senior police officer said, “ The CCTV footage showed a woman covering a saree around her head like a hood, throwing the baby in the bin and walking off. We are trying to trace this person.”

