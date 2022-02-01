One month-old boy kidnapped, rescued

CHENNAI

01 February 2022 01:14 IST

The Kelambakkam Police rescued and handed over an infant to his parents within a few hours of registering a complaint. The special police team also arrested a couple who had kidnapped the one-month-old baby boy.

Police said K. Hemanth Kumar lodged a complaint with the Kelambakkam Police that his child had gone missing on Monday morning. Special teams, formed to trace the child, visited railway stations, including Vandalur, Tambaram, Egmore and Chennai Central.

The police team at the Central railway station found a couple with a child roaming in a suspicious manner. On being questioned, the couple did not give a proper reply about the child and when taken to the police station, they confessed to have kidnapped the child as they had no children. The police officials later handed over the boy to the parents.

The Kelambakkam Police are investigating.