One member of gang involved in job fraud arrested

January 13, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested him in Tiruchi and brought him to the city

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Avadi City Police have arrested P. Suresh, 43, who was part of a gang that allegedly cheated job aspirants, and was on the run.

The police said the complainant G. Mohan, 66, of Mugalivakkam, alleged that the gang, including Suresh, approached him and several others with a promise of jobs for money. They claimed to have contacts in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and could use their influence to get them jobs. They collected ₹61.5 lakh from 10 persons this way. They conducted bogus personal interviews and also issued fake appointment orders. The police arrested Suresh near a hotel in Tiruchi and brought him to the city.

