One major private hospital in a block to be a COVID-19 facility

Outlining the strategy to be adopted in the private sector to manage the COVID-19 outbreak, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the government was exploring the idea of taking one major hospital in a block — with 200 to 300 patients — and converting it into a specialised unit to treat SARS-CoV-2 patients.

“We are planning to do this in order to not expose other patients in hospitals to the infection. Not all hospitals in the private sector may have facilities that will allow for isolation, segregation and be able to follow the stringent protocols that we specify. So we have decided to take one major hospital in each block, in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities and have them take all cases, as and when necessary,” he said.

He held meetings with hospital representatives in the city, including those from MIOT Hospital, MGM, Saveetha, Fortis Malar, Billroth, Kauvery and Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre. All private hospitals expressed their willingness to co-operate with the State government in dealing with the pandemic.

Already, Apollo Hospitals and CMC Vellore have been co-opted into government efforts to test and treat people. Neuberg was granted licence on Wednesday to test people for the infection, making it another private player to enter the race.