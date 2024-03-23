One lakh defacements cleared in Chennai ahead of Lok Sabha election

March 23, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai District election office has removed around one lakh posters, banners and graffiti as part of anti defacement drive ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Officials have identified most of the defacements in North Chennai Parliamentary Constituency in areas such as Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar. More than 40% of the city’s defacements were identified in Thiru.Vi. Ka. Nagar segment of North Chennai.

Political parties had covered the walls in graffiti at more than 63,000 spots in the city’s public properties. As many as 14,000 posters were removed from public properties after the announcement of Lok Sabha election. As many as 600 public properties had also been identified with banners erected by political parties. All the defacements have been cleared.

The election officials have also removed graffiti from more than 6,000 private properties. Over 8,000 posters were also removed from private properties in the city. Banners have also been removed from 600 private properties.

Chennai District Election office on Saturday conducted awareness programmes in parks such as Nageshwara Rao Park in Mylapore. Students participated in the programme, stressing the need for 100% voting. Officials distributed pamphlets to autorickshaw drivers in Perambur to create awareness about 100% polling. Yoga events were organised for residents in Sivan Park to create awareness about 100% electoral participation.

An awareness programme for persons with disabilities will be organised on the Marina Beach on Sunday. Chennai Corporation will start training sessions for polling personnel in 16 centres in the three Parliamentary constituencies of the city. In a bid to monitor expenditure, sensitive constituencies, additional nodal officers would be appointed for Chennai soon.