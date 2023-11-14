One killed, two injured after goods carrier capsizes near Chennai Airport

November 14, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A supervisor of a private courier service was killed and two others were injured after their parcel van capsized upon being rammed by a government-run bus near the old airport on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Manikandan, 34, a supervisor at a courier service agency. At 1 a.m., he was going to Meenambakkam airport in a goods carrier driven by Amruthin. Sudhentran, a security guard accompanied them. The government-run bus rammed the goods carrier on GST Road, capsizing it. Manikandan was killed on the spot while Mr. Amruthin and Mr. Sudhentran were injured. The glass window of the bus was damaged. The Traffic Investigation Police, St. Thomas Mount, registered a case and investigated.

