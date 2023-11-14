ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, two injured after goods carrier capsizes near Chennai Airport

November 14, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

A government-run bus rammed it on GST Road

The Hindu Bureau

A supervisor of a private courier service was killed and two others were injured after their parcel van capsized upon being rammed by a government-run bus near the old airport on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Manikandan, 34, a supervisor at a courier service agency. At 1 a.m., he was going to Meenambakkam airport in a goods carrier driven by Amruthin. Sudhentran, a security guard accompanied them. The government-run bus rammed the goods carrier on GST Road, capsizing it. Manikandan was killed on the spot while Mr. Amruthin and Mr. Sudhentran were injured. The glass window of the bus was damaged. The Traffic Investigation Police, St. Thomas Mount, registered a case and investigated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US