HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured after goods carrier capsizes near Chennai Airport

A government-run bus rammed it on GST Road

November 14, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A supervisor of a private courier service was killed and two others were injured after their parcel van capsized upon being rammed by a government-run bus near the old airport on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Manikandan, 34, a supervisor at a courier service agency. At 1 a.m., he was going to Meenambakkam airport in a goods carrier driven by Amruthin. Sudhentran, a security guard accompanied them. The government-run bus rammed the goods carrier on GST Road, capsizing it. Manikandan was killed on the spot while Mr. Amruthin and Mr. Sudhentran were injured. The glass window of the bus was damaged. The Traffic Investigation Police, St. Thomas Mount, registered a case and investigated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.