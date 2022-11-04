One killed, three injured in wall collapse in Chennai

The wall of a house, which was said to be structurally weak, collapsed due to heavy rain

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 22:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel clearing debris after the wall of an old house collapsed on Mint Street near Chinna Kadai Mariamman Temple in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old woman died on Friday and three persons were injured when the wall of an old house collapsed due to the structural weakness at Sowcarpet under the impact of heavy rain in Chennai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The victim was identified as Kankudevi, a resident of Ekambareswarar Agraharam in Sowcarpet. The injured, Sankar, 36, of Nookampalayam, Saravan, 34, of Madhavaram and Sivakumar, 32, of Vyasarpadi, were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. While Sankar was in a critical condition, the other two had sustained minor injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
disaster and accident
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app