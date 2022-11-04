One killed, three injured in wall collapse in Chennai

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel clearing debris after the wall of an old house collapsed on Mint Street near Chinna Kadai Mariamman Temple in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A 60-year-old woman died on Friday and three persons were injured when the wall of an old house collapsed due to the structural weakness at Sowcarpet under the impact of heavy rain in Chennai.

The victim was identified as Kankudevi, a resident of Ekambareswarar Agraharam in Sowcarpet. The injured, Sankar, 36, of Nookampalayam, Saravan, 34, of Madhavaram and Sivakumar, 32, of Vyasarpadi, were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. While Sankar was in a critical condition, the other two had sustained minor injuries.