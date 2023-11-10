One killed, three injured in fire accident on ship

November 10, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

A worker was killed and three others injured in a fire that broke out onboard an oil tanker anchored at Chennai Port on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahaya Thangaraj, 45, of Tondiarpet, while three others who were injured — Joshua, 24, Rajesh, 35, and Pushpalingam, 48, of Tondiarpet — have been admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The vessel arrived at the Chennai Port on October 30 for repairs.

The workers were using a gas cutter while attending to certain repairs near the engine of the vessel. The sparks from the gas cutter fell on a pipeline, leading to a fire accident, said police sources. Harbour Police have registered a case and are investigating.

