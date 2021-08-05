One killed in hotel fire in Chennai

CHENNAI

The fire began in the air-conditioning unit of the hotel in Triplicane; one person sleeping near it, died

One person died in a hotel fire at Triplicane on Wednesday night.

Police said the fire was noticed in the air conditioning unit of the hotel located at Big Street in Triplicane. Immediately all the guests in the rooms were evacuated. However one person, identified as Aravindan, who was sleeping near the AC unit, was found in an unconscious state. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

Alerted, the Triplicane police visited the hotel and as per initial inquires, the cause of the fire was found to be an electrical short circuit.

The police sent the body for a postmortem to Government Royapettah Hospital. A case has been filed and investigations are on, a senior police officer said.