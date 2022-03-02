One killed in car accident near Thiruporur

A 29-year-old man died in a road accident after his car rammed the median at Thiruporur on Wednesday morning.

The police said the victim, S. Selvakumar, lost control over the vehicle near Sembakkam village near Thiruporur around 5 a.m. Wednesday and rammed the median. Passersby rushed Selvakumar and the passenger, J Thiyagarajan, to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. Selvakumar was declared dead on arrival while Mr. Thiyagarajan is under treatment.

A case has been registered in Thiruporur police station.