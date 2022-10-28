One killed and nine injured in an accident at Sholinghur near Ranipet

The share autorickshaw from R.K. Pettai near Tiruvallur, with factory workers most of them women, was heading to the industrial unit in Sholinghur

The Hindu Bureau RANIPET
October 28, 2022 19:56 IST

A tipper lorry and a share auto rickshaw met with an accident on the Sholinghur - Tiruttani High Road in Sholinghur near Ranipet on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One person died and nine others were injured when a tipper lorry collided head-on with a share autorickshaw on the Sholinghur - Tiruttani High Road, maintained by the State Highways Department, in Sholinghur near Ranipet in the early hours of Friday. Police said rash driving might have been the reason for the accident and that the lorry driver was absconding. Police said around 6 a.m., a share autorickshaw from R.K. Pettai near Tiruvallur, with factory workers, was heading to the industrial unit in Sholinghur. Most of the commuters in the vehicle were women and residents of R.K. Pettai. When the autorickshaw driver, S. Karnan, 40, tried to steer the wheel along the sharp bend on the stretch, he did not notice the tipper lorry coming in the opposite direction from Sholinghur. He rammed the autorickshaw into the lorry, damaging it completely. K. Venugopal, 48, a commuter, died on the spot. Others, including S. Deepa, 21, V. Nandini, 21, B. Venda, 21, K. Parthiban, 25, S. Gopi, 35, A. Sumathi, 35, S. Murugesan, 72, C. Valliammal, 65, and S. Karnan, the autorickshaw driver, sustained severe injuries on their hands and head. Initially, they were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur. Later, they were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. A case has been filed by the Sholinghur Town police. Further investigation is on.

