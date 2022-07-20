One killed, 18 injured after bus rams lorry on Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Vellore

Overnight rain, poor visibility cited as reasons for the accident

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian visiting an accident victim at the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital, Adukkamparai, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

A 53-year-old bus driver killed and 18 others, including seven woman, were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit a goods-laden lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on the outskirts of Vellore in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said the bus was heading to Vellore from Salem with the full capacity of 55 passengers. The bus left the Sale at 12.15 a. m. on Wednesday. Driver L.. Mathappan,53, a resident of Royakottam village in Dharmapuri, failed to notice the parked lorry on the bridge in Melmonavoor village.

Heavy overnight rain and poor visibility due to faulty street lights on the stretch might have caused the accident, according to the police. “The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and absconded. The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m,” the police said. Initial enquiries revealed that along with 17 commuters, bus conductor G. Krishnan, 50, a resident of Salem, sustained serious injuries. The bus driver succumbed to injuries at the government hospital.

Among the injured, 10 persons were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai near the Central Prison in Vellore. The other injured persons were admitted at the CMC in Vellore.

Virinchipuram police have registered a case. Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian and S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore) and S. Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy SP (Vellore), met the injured persons at the government hospital.

Another accident

Meanwhile, a TNSTC town bus hit a Tangedco pole in Karapattu village near Ambur town on Wednesday. Around 30 commuters were travelling in the bus. However, no one was injured. Immediately, residents alerted the local police and Tangedco officials, who disconnected power supply to the electrical poles in the neighbourhood, the police said.