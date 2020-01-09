One held in fake visa case

The Airport police have arrested a 30-year-old person for allegedly cheating his friend by sending him to Armenia on a fake visa after receiving ₹5 lakh as payment.
The police said, Dominic Raj, 30, of Choolaimedu, and victim Murthy, 28, of Tiruvannamalai were working as electricians in a private firm three years ago. Then, Dominic enticed Murthy with a foreign job and better earnings. Murthy paid Dominic ₹5 lakh for arranging a visa and job in Armenia. In 2018, Murthy flew to Armenia. On reaching Yerevan, capital of Armenia, his papers were scrutinised by immigration authorities. He was found possessing a fake visa and appointment orders. He was deported. Since Dominic failed to return the money, Murthy lodged a complaint.
