Man held for murder of his friend

December 14, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man from Assam who allegedly murdered his friend following a quarrel over non-payment of ₹500 loan.

Police said Sibul Islam, 23, of Assam and his friend Sukla Bashya, were working in a chicken-meat stall on Pandiyan Road in Saraswathi Nagar, Neelankarai. Sibul had borrowed ₹500 from Sukla Bashya a few days ago. On Wednesday night, Sukla asked Sibul to return the money.

Following a quarrel, Sukla Bashya took a knife and attacked Sibul before fleeing the scene. Neighbours rescued Sibul and admitted him to Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. Sibul Islam who was seriously injured, died.

A case was registered and investigation was carried out based on the complaint lodged by the meat stall owner Sunil Antony at Neelankarai Police Station. The police arrested Sukla Bashya and remanded him in judicial custody.

