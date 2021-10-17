One held for murder of elderly homeless man in Chennai

Police found that the 24-year-old man who was arrested, was mentally ill, and are to admit him at the Institute of Mental Health

Sembium Police have apprehended a 24-year-old young man from Tirupati, who is mentally ill, for allegedly killing an elderly person by hurling a stone at him.

On Friday night, Sembium Police received information from the public about a dead body lying near a public toilet on Kannabiran Koil street. Police retrieved the body and sent it to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) for a post-mortem. On investigation, police identified the deceased as Murthy, 65 who was living on the platform and was not cared for by his family.

After conducting further investigations, police arrested D. Hemanth, 24, of Tirupati and found that he was mentally ill. He was undergoing treatment at a clinic in Andhra Pradesh from 2012 and later he was shifted to a care centre for mentally ill persons in Madanandapuram. He recently escaped from there and came into the city.

Police said, on the day of the crime, Hemanth took a stone and threw it on Murthy, and left. Police formally arrested and produced him before a judicial magistrate. The magistrate, after scrutiny of medical records and the remand report, directed the investigative officer to admit the Hemanth at the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk.